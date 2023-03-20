Mexico.-Mexican actress Sylvia Pasquel covered his ears in front of the media In order not to listen to questions about a topic that bothers him, he reports on various news portals.

Sylvia Pasquel, daughter of the first actors Silvia Pinal and Rafael Banquells, (he is now deceased), reacted unexpectedly by covering her ears when asked about the alleged robbery of his famous mother, which his brother Luis Enrique Guzmán would have executed.

Sylvia Pasquel, 73, arrived at the Mexico City airport in a wheelchair and was immediately approached by some journalists, who tried to ask her about the issue of Silvia Pinal and Luis Enrique Guzmán, but she covered her ears with her hands. hands and as soon as he moved away he withdrew them.

Weeks ago, Mayela Laguna, 39 years old, wife of Luis Enrique Guzmán, made public that both had robbed Silvia Pinal’s house, and that her husband disconnected cameras and took several things, including kilos of gold and expensive works of art.

Luis Enrique Guzmán denied his wife through a press release and said that he already knew the origin of everything and would proceed legally against the people involved in said event.

In her recent meeting with the press, Sylvia PasqueThat’s why he covered his ears with his hands as soon as he heard the word “robbery” to avoid hearing questions and also talk about it.

Sylvia Pasquel has no health problem and it is unknown why she would have boarded a wheelchair at the airport, she is also on tour in the Mexican Republic with the monologue “I will not be happy, but I have a husband.”

Sylvia Pasque is an admired and recognized leading actress, since she began her artistic preparation from her adolescence supported by her famous parents Silvia Pinal and Rafael Banquells, who died in 1990 at the age of 73. and has achieved a brilliant career mainly in television and theater, In addition, it is always up-to-date while working.