The board of directors of PRISA, meeting today in Madrid, has approved the appointment of Sylvia Bigio as proprietary director representing Amber Capital, following a favorable report from the Appointments, Remuneration and Corporate Governance committee.

Sylvia Bigio, of Peruvian and North American nationality, is an expert analyst and portfolio manager specialized in the world of Latin American companies and finance. With training at the universities of Georgetown and Maryland, she has developed most of her extensive professional career in New York, linked to large financial firms and funds such as Goldman Sachs, The Rohatyn Group and Itaú. Since 2012, she has worked in the New York office of Itaú Asset Management, one of the largest funds in the world dedicated to investments in Latin America. The incorporation of Bigio represents a new step forward in PRISA's strategy aimed at making Latin America more relevant to the group as a whole.

Furthermore, with this designation, the board of PRISA, publishing company of The countrynow has a majority of female representation (eight members out of a total of 15), which is clearly above the standards recommended by the Good Governance Codes in this matter.

The appointment of Sylvia Bigio fills the vacancy on the board of directors following the recent death of Miguel Barroso. The PRISA board has reiterated its deep regret for the death of Miguel Barroso and has thanked him for his work and contributions to the group.

