The Rocky film saga, starring and created by Sylvester Stallone, is one of the most famous and successful in the history of the seventh art. The franchise has six films and two spin-offs. However, the life of the boxer would come to television with a series that would tell his origins.

Stallone shared on his Instagram account writings for a series that would serve as a prequel to the first Rocky Balboa film . The actor indicated that the action would take place in the sixties, years when protests in the United States helped establish their society today.

Sylvester Stallone shared a draft of what the Rocky series would be. Photo: IG officialslystallone

Social rights, the Vietnam War, the arrival to the Moon or the Cold War are some events that the young Rocky would witness before becoming the World Heavyweight Champion.

Rocky 4: Sylvester Stallone will delete a scene in the new film editing

35 years have passed since the premiere of the film and fans of the ‘Italian Garañón‘ they still remember the spectacular confrontation between Rocky Balboa and Ivan Drago (played by Dolph Lundgren).

For this reason, Sylvester Stallone made the decision to make a new edition of the classic, which the followers of the character call Sly cut. The actor indicated that this new version of the film will eliminate some sequences, such as the robot from Paulie, and others that he considers unnecessary for the history of the film.

In addition, he confirmed that he will add new scenes to give Ivan Drago more prominence and even modify the mythical original sequence of the fight between Drago and Apollo.