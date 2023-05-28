The American actor Sylvester Stallone, director and star of film productions such as ‘Rocky’ and ‘Rambo’, speaks out against the forced inclusion of the LGBT community

In various news portals it is shared that Sylverter Stallone spoke with international media and expressed that he is against from excessive attachment to inclusion, in reference to the agenda of the LGBT community.

The famous American actor and film producer argues that such excesses cause forced changes in film productions. in order to satisfy the masses.

“The politically correct content and LGBTQ is rubbish that has nothing to do with the action genre and that only seeks to please a noisy minority and offend the silent majority,” said the star of other films such as ‘Rocky 2’, ‘Creed’ and ‘Taxi’.

Sylvester Stallone began his acting career in the 1970s, but it was with his role as boxer Rocky Balboa in the movie ‘Rocky’ (1976) that he became world famous, and he also wrote the script for the film.

According to information in his biography, after this tape, Stallone filmed others such as ‘Rambo’ and ‘John Rambo’, with success too, and which meant benchmarks in the action genre and consolidated Stallone’s image as a tough and resilient action hero.

Sylvester Stallone, who is currently 76 years old, has established himself as one of the most influential actors in Hollywood cinema, also recognized for his work and admired mainly in the action genre.

Join our chat and receive Entertainment News on WhatsApp