The production of “Creed III” is preparing the return of Michael B Jordan as the son of Apollo and disciple of Rocky. Fans are excited about his arrival in the cinema since the film will end the trilogy in style.

Sylvester Stallone, who will not be part of the film, spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about the expectations of its premiere. However, he also took a moment to explain that he wasn’t comfortable with the direction the story was taking.

“It’s an unfortunate situation because I know what could have been (‘Creed III’). It was taken in a quite different direction than the one I would have taken, ”were his statements that have already divided the fans of the franchise.

“It’s a different philosophy from (producer) Irwin Winkler and Michael B. Jordan. I wish them well, but I’m much more sentimental. I like my heroes getting hit, but I don’t want them going into a dark space. I feel like people have enough darkness already,” he explained.

What is “Creed III” about?

Adonis Creed’s family supports the boxer unconditionally in this last battle. Now that the protagonist is a father, he will also have to share his passion for the ring and his duties at home.

When it premieres?

The third and final “Creed” film will hit theaters on March 3, 2023.