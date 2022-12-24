The actor loves big and fat cars but also vintage Corvettes. He does have one regret though, not having made a film about Formula 1

Emanuele Bigi – Milan

We met Sylvester Stallone in Rome on the occasion of the presentation of the TV series Tulsa King (from December 25 on Paramount+). With the actor of Rocky we talked about cars and speed, a passion that has always been in his blood. Let’s think of how many cars he used in his films: from the 1950 Mercury in the legendary one Cobra (his favorite), to the Lamborghini Jalba in Rocky IVto racing cars in Driven. “The best driver of all is Michael Schumacher,” he confesses, whom he has met several times. Then he tells us about the cars he loves to drive and the eternal rivalry and friendship with Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Are there car scenes in Tulsa King too?

“Of course, in practically all my films there are scenes in cars. Cars are “modern horses” and reflect who we are. If you have financial problems you have to buy a Prius (laughs Sly, ed). It’s quite different if you show up in a 1956 Ford, Chevy or Buick. I just bought a 1962 Corvette – it’s a monster and a classic. I look at these racing cars as “fast jewellery”, they are pieces of art that walk quickly”.

We saw it at the last Monza Grand Prix. Are you a fan of Ferrari and F1?

“Yes, I wanted to make (a film, ed) with Ecclestone 21 years ago, I met Michael Schumacher, Coulthard and Jacques Villeneuve. Then things changed, and we opted for American Champ Car racing (in the movie Driven, ed). It was fun, but there’s nothing like F1 – it’s like a space program or chariot racing in Ben Hur“.

Who is your favorite driver?

“Michael Schumacher, I spent a lot of time with him.”

What cars do you usually drive?

“In America I drive Corvettes and Bentleys. There is a car that has just come out, very technological, called the Genesis, it’s fantastic, but I prefer the classics”.

You and Arnold Schwarzenegger are great friends. Who has the biggest car?

“Me of course, and I’m much faster (laughs, ed). We had fun for a long time, we were let’s say “enemies-friends”. We used to give each other nice stoccatine, and we’ve come up to today. If I bought a car Arnold would buy a bigger one, then I would buy a bigger one and he would pass me and buy two Hummers, then three Hummers. He once he took a tank and there I stopped and said: “Okay, you win!” “.

What is the car scene that you filmed and that you love the most?

"There are several scenes that I hold close to my heart, but the car of Cobra, 1950 Mercury with nitrous oxide, oh my God, it was blowing my brains out. There's something about that car…it's manly and terrifying at the same time. It's like a war machine."