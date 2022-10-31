Last August, Jennifer Flavin, former model and wife of actor Sylvester Stallone, filed a lawsuit to dissolve her marriage to the interpreter of Rocky Y Ramboas she herself reported to the magazine People “I am sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage, I have filed for divorce from my husband, Sylvester Stallone. Although we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the 30+ year relationship we share, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters. I ask for privacy for our family as we move forward amicably.” A month after the news came to light, Flavin and Stallone backtracked and canceled what was already reported as a media divorce through the actor’s representative, who stated that the couple was “extremely happy” after meeting at home. , where “they were able to resolve their differences.”

The announcement of their breakup came as a surprise, even to Stallone himself, who was on the set of his next movie, tulsaking, in Oklahoma (USA). Their reconciliation, however, was not so surprising. Stallone himself, very active on social networks, had already given some clue to this reunion on his Instagram account to his more than 15 million followers. In mid-September he published a photo with his wife hand in hand, both on their backs and walking through the countryside that he headed with a single word: “Wonderful…”. The image immediately sparked rumors in the networks and the media of a possible reconciliation. So it was.

Now it is the actor himself who takes the floor: it has been through an interview granted to The Sunday Times where he has talked about his current family situation and his past regrets. The first of them was already advanced by the statements of the headline of the talk, which gave clues about the pothole that the marriage could have overcome last August: “I regret having been an absent father.” The actor has referred to the separation demand as “an awakening about what was the most important thing of all, which is the love for my family.” The actor assures that this family love has priority over his work, although this has been a “difficult to learn” lesson.

“I didn’t pay too much attention when my daughters were growing up,” the actor has acknowledged. Stallone and Flavin have three daughters together; Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20. “I was very focused on my career and now I think, ‘Okay, I don’t have much of a road ahead of me and I want to start asking them about their lives.’ Now I ask them about their day and, at first, they answered me with monosyllables. Until one day one of them told me: ‘I was thinking of you’. Oh Lord. I had never heard that before in my life. When a daughter knows you care, she’s there forever.”

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin met in the late 1980s. She was 19 years old and went to Hollywood to visit a friend of hers. She then saw Stallone for the first time in a restaurant. In 1988 they started dating. He was then 42 years old and had two marriages (and divorces) behind him. From his first marriage, to Sasha Czack, he had two children, Sage (who died in 2012 of arteriosclerosis at the age of 36) and Seargeoh, who suffers from autism. The couple formed by Stallone and Flavin suffered their first bump in 1994, when they decided to break up, and a few days later she found out that he had an affair with a model, Janice Dickinson, who a few months later announced her pregnancy.

When Savannah, Dickinson’s daughter, was born in early 1995, Stallone underwent a paternity test, by which he knew that the girl was not his daughter, and immediately broke up with the model to return to Flavin shortly after. The couple had their first daughter, Sophia, in August 1996, and were married less than a year later, in June 1997. Just a year later their second daughter, Sistine, arrived, and in May 2002 their third, Scarlet. The three young women share, in addition to the initial S of their first and last names, their middle name, Rose. Last May, the couple celebrated their 25 years of marriage and showed their affection on social networks.