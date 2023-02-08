Although he is now a Hollywood legend, Sylvester Stallone’s past hides a participation in a 1970 adult film. Where to see it online?

Sylvester Stallone is about to launch her own reality show on Paramount+ along with her daughters. Thus, the protagonist of “Rambo”, “Rocky” and more productions prepares to expose the most private side of his family before cameras. However, in 1970, when the actor was still unknown, he revealed his most intimate side through the audiovisual lens of a porn film. Yes, although he is now one of the greats of cinema, his past hides a participation in an adult production that, probably, he would like to erase from the memory of his fans.

Sylvester Stallone is one of the greatest figures in Hollywood, but a few decades ago he had a brief stint as a porn star. Photo: Warner Bros.

What porn movie did Sylvester Stallone record and where to see it?

Not yet a Hollywood star and far from having millions in the bank, Sylvester Stallone had to look for any opportunity to excel in acting while trying to survive on the streets of New York. That way, he was forced to record the pornographic tape “The party at Kitty and Stud’s”, which was eventually renamed “The Italian Stallion”

The feature film —currently available on the streaming platform Filmin— portrays the sex life of Kitty and her boyfriend, Stud. The boy, with the purpose of breaking the routine of his libidinous desires, organizes a party in the apartment of his crush to take a break. However, the meeting soon turns into a total riot.

How much did Sylvester Stallone get paid for his porn movie?

Believe it or not, Sylvester Stallone received $200 for participating in the 18+ film “The Italian Stallion”reports Filmin.