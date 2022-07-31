“Rocky” It is, without a doubt, one of the most iconic films of Sylvester Stallone and from the 70s and 80s. His enormous success, in addition to his great influence in Hollywood, hides a story of overcoming; However, time has not been very kind to the plot, nor to the aforementioned actor, who starred in and created the main saga of the boxer.

In fact, a few weeks ago he called for the rights of his legendary character to be returned to him, because he wanted to guarantee the future of his children. But everything seems to be against him.

Vultures and parasites

Almost like an accurate formula for guaranteed profits, remakes, sequels and spin-offs have become more common in recent years, especially with those franchises that have proven their effectiveness at the box office. In that sense, a story derived from “Rocky”, this time focused on his rival Ivan Drago.

This has provoked an angry response from Stallonewhose bitter feeling has been felt through a forceful publication on his official Instagram account.

“Once again, this pathetic 94-year-old producer and his useless, imbecile vulture sons, Charles and David, they are once again picking up the bones of another wonderful character that I created without even telling me ”, he began in his publication.

Despite his obvious frustration, he took advantage of the moment to extend his apologies to his loyal fans: “I apologize to the fans, I never wanted Rocky’s characters to be exploited by these parasites… By the way, I have nothing but respect for Dolph , but i wish he would have told me what was going on behind my back … Keep your real friends close.”

The producer that ‘Sly’ refers to is Irwin Winkler, with whom he has had media problems before. The latter and his family were in charge of expanding the narrative of “Rocky” over the years, with enviable box office receipts. Now that MGM is part of Amazon Studios, plans for more storylines would be on the table.