Sylvester Stallone Y arnold schwarzenegger they starred in one of the most productive rivalries for the film industry in recent decades. In the 1980s, they were both the biggest action stars, and in the competition for first place, they were always trying to outdo each other.

The first did “Rambo” and the second “Commando”. “It was all about who made the biggest movies, the definition of the muscles, who is more successful at the box office, who kills more people or does it more creatively,” Schwarzenegger recounted on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

For his part, Stallone explained to Forbes that this strong rivalry meant that they could not even see each other in person: “This may sound a bit vain, but I think we were pioneers in a type of genre at that time. We couldn’t stand being in the same galaxy together…we really hated each other.”

“He’s very competitive and so am I, and I thought it actually helped, but off-screen we were still more competitive and that wasn’t a healthy thing at all,” he added, before clarifying that now things have changed a lot. In fact, they are very good friends.

The fourth part of the “Indestructibles” brought them together as allies. Photo: Millennium Films

