The first – that was Sylvana Simons in several ways. The first black woman to become party leader in the House of Representatives, even if it was from a one-person party. Leader and face of the first party that made anti-racism its cornerstone. And the first politician who fully used her family history in that political battle.

Simons was a typical example of what happens in science space invader is called, says political scientist Liza Mügge of the University of Amsterdam. “The ‘firsts’ have a special symbolic effect. With their arrival, it becomes clear that the political space is not designed for people like them.”

In the seven years that she was politically active, Sylvana Simons understood her role as space invader amazingly good. Simply by being there and not participating in the existing political mores, she tried to expose the shortcomings and prejudices of the established order.

Her signature weapon? Self-control. She debated at the cutting edge of content, but always without losing her composure. When Simons got into a conflict with acting chairman Ockje Tellegen (VVD) about the order of meetings during a parliamentary debate at the end of 2021, Tellegen launched into a tirade that lasted minutes. Simons remained calm. “Calmness is my asset,” she later said NRC. “That shows her emotionality.”

Last Monday, Simons announced that she was leaving politics: she no longer wants to be party leader of BIJ1 in the parliamentary elections in November. The direct cause, she said de Volkskrantis an interview in NRC with two Amsterdam BIJ1 council members, who leave the party because of the “toxic, structurally unsafe environment” – and blame Simon’s weak leadership. Her “well-being” also plays a role in the decision, she said has been struggling with health problems for some time.

What is the political legacy of Simons’ career, which began seven years ago with a short-lived adventure at the Denk party and which brought her to the House of Representatives via the Amsterdam city council? Has it permanently changed Dutch politics?

Scientific activist discourse

With BIJ1, Simons joined the political style that is also used by parties such as Denk and PvdD. In the first place, she was not concerned with the search for majorities, but with the creation of awareness, awareness – one of many concepts from the scientific-activist discourse she brought into the conference room (think also: institutional racism, white crazedecolonization, micro-aggression, toxic masculinity).

Simons was particularly tenacious in this – and that provoked strong reactions from her opponents. In the Amsterdam council, everyone still remembers the debate in 2019 about a (white) man who had himself shot by the police on the doorstep of De Nederlandsche Bank (he had run towards police with a fake firearm). Simons accused the Amsterdam police in the council chamber of “excessive and unnecessary violence” and suggested that “youth of color in particular” were “rightly” afraid of being shot by the police because of the incident.

The council collectively fell over Simons. VVD member Eric van der Burg, now secretary of state, found her words “disgusting” and called her “the Geert Wilders of Amsterdam”. Reinier van Dantzig (D66) spoke of “the low point of my membership of the council”. Johnas van Lammeren (PvdD) told Simons to sit down “humbly” – a comment for which he later apologized.

During the debate, “things were said by councilors that they were not proud of,” says Member of Parliament Don Ceder (ChristenUnie), who was also at the council meeting at the time. The clash shows, he says, that Simons’ contribution to politics “exceeded that one seat”, both in Amsterdam and later in national politics. “Her presence meant that other parties had to relate more sharply to themes they had said little about until then.”

Remarkably young electorate

Political opponents considered BIJ1 a one-issue party and accused Simons of identity politics. She received a stream of (online) hate and threats – something she made no secret of.

Yet it turned out that there was a – remarkably young – electorate for her far-left ideas. In 2021, BIJ1 managed to secure a parliamentary seat, partly on the wave of the Black Lives Matter protest. A year later, more council seats followed – in Amsterdam even three. “Simons has really played a pioneering role in the Netherlands,” says political scientist Liza Mügge. “She is a very important role model. For example, for women of color, even if they are not affiliated with her party.”

“Leading a group of activists is different from playing politician”

Simons’ role in the slavery apologies of the cabinet and King Willem-Alexander is often remembered. With a glowing speech about her enslaved great-grandmother during the General Political Reflections of 2021 (“we are still talking about her”), she gave Mark Rutte an important push towards apologies, the prime minister later acknowledged.

Caroline van der Plas (BBB) ​​also became convinced of the need for slavery apologies through a personal conversation with Simons, she says. “She told me that her grandmother had said to her: Syl, it’s not that it was abolished 150 years ago, it’s that it lasted 350 years. That was the moment I changed my mind.”

In the run-up to the slavery apology, says Member of Parliament Don Ceder, it also turned out that the activist Simons did indeed understand how to get things done behind the scenes. A motion for apologies had not received a majority at the General Political Reflections of 2021. Ceder: “In a good conversation I then said to her: let’s not all submit motions for the time being, that would only be for the stage. She could then have said: no, I want hom or roe from the Chamber. But she also saw that the realization was more important than scoring now.”

Ugly sides of the Netherlands

Yet ‘connecting’ will not be the first word Simons is associated with. That was not her ambition either. The ugly sides of Dutch society (racism, xenophobia, homophobia) should be mentioned by name, she thought. She had little patience with those who revolved around it.

For Ian van der Kooye, Simons’ imminent departure causes “mixed feelings”. He worked as a campaign strategist at Denk and left the party at the end of 2016 together with Simons to set up Article 1 – the predecessor of BIJ1. According to Van der Kooye, “her explicitly anti-racist sound will be missed in the Lower House”. Still, he thinks that Simons engaged in politics in a “too reproachful way”. “Calling people who are not yet too skilled in a subject as racist, that does not work. I do not believe that 80 percent of the Netherlands is racist. If you are too accusatory, people will drop out.”

Ultimately, it is Simons’ own ideals that heralded the end of her political career. BIJ1 was to become the first ‘intersectional’ party in the Netherlands, a movement that linked all forms of deprivation and discrimination. The ‘party of radical love’ attracted people from very diverse backgrounds: anti-racists, feminists, climate activists, fighters for LGBTQ+ rights. But those different groups got into a fight and started accusing each other of everything they wanted to fight in the outside world: “toxic behaviour”, “insecurity”, racism. Internally, Simons was accused of insufficiently intervening in the many conflicts.

“Leading a group of activists is different from playing politician,” says Ian van der Kooye. “Too many people have joined BIJ1 with their own interests. Everyone finds his ideals more important than those of the other, certain groups were bullying other groups away. Sylvana has not shown the leadership to keep the people in her party together.”

Simons’ departure is a blow to the experiment of ‘intersectional’ politics. It seems unlikely that BIJ1 will be able to retain its seat in parliament with a new party leader in November. But Simons has nevertheless had a lasting influence on the political debate, say fellow politicians. The established parties, especially those on the left of the centre, have now placed the themes of BIJ1 – structural inequality, institutional racism, gender identity – on their agenda.

Maybe, says political scientist Mügge, there will be a new Sylvana Simons on it soon. „space invaders face the most resistance and have to break through the most barriers, but they do pave the way for others.”