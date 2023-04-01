The Spanish Geographical Society (SGA), in its recent annual awards at the beginning of March, has awarded the award in the International category, for such an original and brilliant career, to Sylvain Tesson (Paris, 51 years old). The Parisian geographer, mountaineer, traveler and writer came to Madrid to be present at the gala and deliver a speech that was a love letter to geography. He is a guy who travels with the luggage of Roald Amundsen, with the mind of Lord Byron and with patience, slowness and silence as technological devices.

He has traveled around the world on a bicycle, he has followed the oil pipelines that supply Asia to Europe, he has traveled the Napoleonic routes in a sidecar, he has spent six months in a cabin on the shores of Lake Baikal and he has lain down for days, spending a unimaginable cold, on the Tibetan plateau, at 5,000 meters of altitude, to try to see the elusive and snowy panther of the mountains of Central Asia. Trips that he recounts in books, like The snow leopard (translated by Juan Vivanco), clean prose, short sentences and rich in literary references. He looks at and tells nature as a painter and philosopher.

More information

Tesson is an explorer who reveres immobility. Before attending to The traveler on the roof of Madrid hotel Vincci Via 66, answers a phone call with a mobile that they have lent him. What she has and offers are cigars, like the one smoked during this interview.

ASK. What did you do first, read or look at a map?

ANSWER. Before reading I looked at maps. Through them I came to literature. Geography is the most literary of all the arts. It accumulates all the sciences: geology, climatology, biology, etc. That accumulation of knowledge is what made me fall in love with her. Etymologically, geography is the writing of the world.

Bulletin The best recommendations for travel, every week in your inbox RECEIVE THEM

Q. Is patience your best passport?

R. It is one of the bowstrings needed for travel. There are two ways to travel; an active one, in which you get involved, and a wiser one, which is to do it little by little, enjoying it. The ideal is to travel combining the two ways, courage and daring, with patience. Mountaineers talk about explosive forces. Sometimes they have to use calm and tranquility and other times they have to be decisive and determined. Aristotle spoke of the phronesis, a concept that combines intuition, reason and wisdom with animal strength. In the solitude that I spent in a cabin on the shores of Lake Baikal I learned patience, slowness, and I realized that it is better to question a fixed and mobile landscape, which provides all possible nuances around light, than to travel , which does not have any type of diversity. Sensation that I revived in the cave of Tibet while waiting for the snow leopard to appear. But I also appreciate the journey itself.

Q. What does it mean that the Notre Dame de Paris fire affects us more than the deforestation of the Amazon?

R. For me there is no difference between one thing and the other. They are the same. What remains, what remains, is art and nature. A cathedral and the jungle have nothing to do in a world where technology rules. Nature is content with being and with a becoming. Nature goes towards a future.

Q. What was the first thing that motivated you to travel?

R. I discovered what traveling really meant when I cycled around the world. On that trip I found complete freedom and got rid of all the preconceived ideas that had been instilled in me; It was like he had to study and work to be someone useful and have a future. I realized that that freedom allowed me to have other types of things that interest me more. Traveling that way made me see that through that freedom I could do what I liked. That trip gave me an escape route, like when you are on a highway and take an exit. Black paths that allow us to escape, like reading a poem or walking through the woods. Anything can be a black road.

Q. Your travel idea is…

R. In my trips I like to introduce the intellectual and artistic aspect, like those of the grand tour from the 17th, 18th and 19th centuries to Renaissance Italy, to Greece. A way of traveling, on foot, through knowledge through specific experiences and experiences.

Q. How do you prepare them?

R. First I dream my trip, then I do it and, in the end, I relive it. A journey is like life. My life is preparation for my travels. I have spent my life traveling. Each adventure prepares the next. I read a lot, I educate myself, I absorb everything I can in relation to the place I’m going to. What I do, then, is a trip prior to the trip itself on the cultural and spiritual level. Thus, when I arrive at my destination I have a reference treasure. I believe that you have to have a deep knowledge of the place you are going to go to and then take advantage of that wealth, that accumulation of knowledge, so that it is like a kind of gasoline for reflection. When reading you also forget, but something stays with you. It is like a deposit that accumulates in the soul and finally comes out when you are at the destination in question.

Q. What do you miss during your travels?

R. Reading, a hot bath and working relaxed. I miss having my own space, a port of arrival. A refuge, a root. When I am traveling I would like to have a house, a piece of land, in which I could reflect without ceasing. I haven’t found it yet. I keep wandering

Q. Where has it been colder and hotter?

R. In Siberia I was cold and hot. The Russians are so used to being cold that they have been thinking for a long time how they could warm themselves by means of fur making coats, how they could achieve total insulation. And they have achieved it, I was able to buy it when I was in a cabin on the shores of Lake Baikal. The greatest heat I have spent in French Guiana.

Q. For a geographer what does 1492 mean?

R. The year in which the Iberian Peninsula, Spanish and Portuguese included, allowed Europe to open up and leave its little world. When geography expands, the world expands. When you travel you get out of yourself.

Q. It is increasingly difficult to travel, not because of nature, but because of the geopolitical situation of the world.

R. There are still virgin places. You can continue traveling; however, now it’s about discovering the intersections that allow you to go from one place to another, something that is more difficult. The journey consists of looking for the gorges, the possibilities of finding a way to get to another place. Something that is being reduced because each time those intersections are longer and smaller.

View of the Old Man of Hoy, im ‘stack’ on the coast of the Scottish island of Hoy, in Orkney. Heather Leslie Ross / 500px (Getty Images/500px Plus)

Q. What is your next destination?

R. turn the world around stack [farallón] in stack and climb them. They are geological formations, strong and vertical rock columns that protrude into the sea or near the coast, isolated by erosion. [para aclarar las dudas de la traductora y la mía, hace un dibujo]. They are detached pieces of the cliffs and are virgin places where no one lives. Symbols that represent the traveler who deviates from the norm. in english a stack it’s a old man, An old man. Last summer I climbed the Old Man of Hoy, on the west coast of the Scottish island of Hoy, in Orkney.

Subscribe here to newsletter of The Traveler and find inspiration for your next trips in our accounts Facebook, Twitter and instagram.