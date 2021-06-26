From Sylt out into the world – or simply lure the acting stars of this world to the largest German North Sea island. We are talking about the jack of all trades Dirk Linz.

Sylt – Dirk Lins is not a blank slate in the television and film industry. Lins has been mixing up film and television productions for more than ten years. Sometimes the native of Sylt stands in front of the camera, sometimes he takes care of the physical well-being of the film crew. His way has Lins even led to the Netflix production “The Queen’s Gambit”*. Again and again, Lins supports a wide variety of productions as a location scout and runner at the Corona-plagued home island of Sylt*.

As for example in 2010 the political thriller “The Ghostwriter” on Sylt and its luxury properties* was shot, Lins provided the team around director Roman Polanski with their own old Chevrolet van. “For me it’s about having fun, just to get a breath of fresh air and see something different,” says von Lins. * 24hamburg.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.