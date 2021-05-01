S.hen there had been no more visitors to Germany’s most popular holiday island, Sylt, for six months. That’s over now. Holidaymakers arrived again on Saturday. The largest German North Sea island is part of the North Friesland tourist model region. Tourism there is ramped up again under strict conditions – all with the proviso that the infections do not increase significantly.

Numerous holidaymakers also came to Amrum and St. Peter-Ording on Saturday. After the car trains had only brought a few vehicles to the island in the early morning, it was significantly more crowded at noon. “On the Syltshuttle, the trains are at full capacity from morning to late afternoon,” said a spokeswoman for Deutsche Bahn. The blue car train from the private railway company Railroad Development Corporation also reached Sylt with significantly more cars on the loading decks. “As expected, the journey at lunchtime is very lively,” said a spokeswoman. “Our ferries are now properly filled at noon, but there are still places available,” said the managing director of FRS Sylt ferry. The passengers come from all over Germany, including people from Cologne, Duisburg, Wolfsburg and Kassel.

A visitor to NDR said: “You’re very happy to be able to go outside again.” Another was also happy about the opportunity. It must be easy to go out again. At home you also obey the no-go-out rules, she said. Local tourism experts have already indicated a positive booking situation. However, they could not yet say exactly how many guests are coming. The head of Sylt Marketing, Moritz Luft, also expects a strong booking demand. as he told the news magazine “Der Spiegel”.

Schleswig-Holstein’s Prime Minister Daniel Günther (CDU) meanwhile insists on hotel openings for people with corona vaccinations or negative test results. “At the Prime Minister’s Conference on March 22nd, we advocated opening up accommodation facilities. They are not the drivers of the pandemic “, said Günther of the Berlin newspaper “Tagesspiegel”. “And the faster we can take opening steps, the better.”

Günther also spoke out in favor of families being able to go on holiday in hotels on the North Sea, for example, with a mixture of parents ‘vaccination records and older children’ s tests. Anyone who has not yet been vaccinated must be tested.

Günther: Model projects are promising

North Friesland is one of four model tourist regions in Schleswig-Holstein. The projects will initially last a month with the option of an extension. The model is already running in the Schleiregion and Eckernförde, Büsum and the Bay of Lübeck are to follow. According to Günther’s information, they are proceeding very promisingly. “We have now opened the Schlei region and Eckernförde for tourism projects. Günther hastnet with hundreds of holiday apartments, hotels and campsites,” said Günther. All guests would be tested several times. “Among the more than 10,000 tests in both regions, we had two handfuls of positives. The majority of them were locals and not tourists. ”Günther said that, according to aerosol researchers, infections outside are almost impossible. “And on the beach you are now usually in the fresh air.”



The federal government is currently launching an ordinance for uniform relaxation of the corona rules for fully vaccinated and convalescent people. According to a draft by the Federal Ministry of Justice, exit and contact restrictions will no longer apply to them in the future. In addition, they should be able to go to shops or the hairdresser without a prior test, if this is otherwise required in cities or districts. The draft does not provide for hotels to be opened to vaccinated persons.

Curfew even on Heligoland

Prime Minister Günther criticized the fact that the night curfew according to the Infection Protection Act has been in effect on Heligoland since Wednesday, although there are no corona cases on the remote North Sea island. The reason is that Helgoland is administratively assigned to the Pinneberg district. Because the limit of 100 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants was exceeded within a week for several days, the so-called federal emergency brake has also been in place in the Pinneberg district since Wednesday.

Günther told the “Tagesspiegel” that he could “not explain that at all” to the citizens. “But that happens when you take something out of the tried and tested hands of the federal states and think that you can do it better through uniform nationwide action,” said Günther. “Then you have even more uniform rules. But all this worry about a patchwork quilt overlooks the fact that, in truth, appropriate action on site was the key to success in this pandemic, ”said Günther. In the state ordinances there is always an exception for Heligoland. “

The deputy FDP chairman Wolfgang Kubicki had already made a similar statement on Tuesday. The Helgoland case shows “particularly vividly the regulatory insanity with which this federal government has covered us,” said Kubicki. Why a corona-free island lying in the open sea is now covered by the restrictions on fundamental rights can probably not even be explained rationally by the toughest lockdown proponents, said Kubicki. “If the impact of encroachments on fundamental rights only depends on the administrative allocation of an area, something has gone terribly wrong.”