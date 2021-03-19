Whoever laughs last does not always laugh more, but better. Girona left crestfallen to rest after that final 1-0 by Álvaro Lemos, perhaps feeling like a team superior to Las Palmas. Francisco’s kids reacted in a marvelous way, tying up their rival to get a match back that again puts them, squarely, in the fight for a playoff that seems impossible for the Gran Canaria team.



The excess of respect that Las Palmas and Girona seemed to profess undermined the morale of the show, perhaps resentful with so many precautions on both sides of the court. In the absence of clear scoring chances, the scoreboard was opened with a penalty. Despite everything, there was some history to tell before that 1-0 work by Álvaro Lemos.

Started sending Girona, excellent in the pressure on the Gran Canaria ball exit, Pepe Mel’s team lost in the opening bars. But it did not specify its domain, nor on occasions, Francisco’s team, and the first shot of the duel between the three suits came in the 13th minute, the work of Jesé from outside the area, which was stopped by Juan Carlos without any problem. The effort, always non-negotiable, cannot be denied to the once stellar attacker from Gran Canaria, that 180 seconds later, this time with his left leg and from the same distance, he threw a ball that brushed the right stick. Inevitable to think that once he scores his first goal, the rest will come cascading.

As much as both teams tried, the last pass cost a world in either area, without work for two luxury spectators as Juan Carlos and Domínguez seemed, two days after leaving with the Under-21, unstable in their outings but with feline reflections in the Girona’s first shot on goal, by Aday in the 35th minute.

Las Palmas was completely shipwrecked in the left band, non-existent the contribution of Silva and Araujo. To the right Lemos was still like the perfect dagger, and the first one that changed sides caused a clear penalty from Nahuel Bustos that he himself was in charge of transforming into the 1-0 with which the break was reached.

The empanada with which Las Palmas came out of the changing rooms, even more serious that circumstance with everything going for it, was terrific. And that, as soon as the game resumes, Mujica made it 2-0 but the goal was disallowed for offside. Pure mirage in any case. Thus, the Girona quickly turned it around to a party that happened to dominate completely. To get started, at minute 47 Rivera threw a poisoned pass into the yellow area before the inaction of the centrals and Domínguez, whose bad start, something repeated so many times, was taken advantage of by Sylla to score at will the demanding 1-1.

Girona’s dominance was increasing before a Las Palmas Sports Union who played by spasms, no trace of fluidity in his game, unable to get out of the trap that Girona had set for him. And that delicious heel from Jesé left Araujo alone in front of Juan Carlos, but the Argentine’s shot ended up in the stands. The same did not happen in the 64th minute, when Gumbau threw a perfect deep pass to Sylla, whose cut went long but was taken advantage of by Couto to make it 1-2.

Nor is it that Francisco’s kids sought the fast-track sentence, but they felt more than comfortable with a marker in favor that Las Palmas could not threaten. Could do it when Santi Bueno was expelled for nailing Pejiño with his studs from behind, wrongdoing justly punished with a red card after the VAR’s intervention, but there was no time left.

Lost it for many minutes Las Palmas, and when he realized there was nothing to do. The closer he was to getting into the playoff fight, it seems clear that, barring a miracle, he will have to settle for a comfortable stay. While, Girona leaves Gran Canaria with the feeling of having returned to the path whose end is the First Division, eliminatory by at least. Tonight, in fact, he overcame a good bump. His victory was just right.