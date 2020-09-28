Assam’s first and only female Chief Minister Syeda Anvara Timur died in Australia on Monday at the age of 84. She had been living in Australia with her son for the past few years and had been ill for some time. Let us know that he was not named in the final draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) released in Assam in the year 2018. At that time, she was very much in discussion.Condolences have been expressed on behalf of the party on his death. State Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said in a tweet, ‘I am saddened by the accidental demise of former Chief Minister of Assam, Syeda Anvara Timur’. I do.

Syeda Anwara Timur was the Chief Minister of the state from December 6, 1980 to June 30, 1981. From 1983 to 1985, Timur was Assam Public Works Department (PWD) minister. She was elected to the Assam Legislative Assembly (MLA) in 1972, 1978, 1983 and 1991.

This is how she came in the discussion

In the final draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) released in Assam in August 2018, no more than 40 lakh people were named, among them Syeda Anvara Timur, the only female Chief Minister of Assam.