Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Indian cricket team opener Shikhar Dhawan will lead the 20-member Delhi team in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy National T20 Championship. With this T20 tournament, India’s 2020-21 domestic season will begin next month.

Fast bowler Ishant Sharma, who was out of the current tour of Australia due to a hamstring strain during the Indian Premier League, has also found a place in the team. However, it has been learned that 32-year-old fast bowler Ishant will not be available for all matches.

Along with this, players like Nitish Rana, Pawan Negi and Manjot Kalra have played for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. Delhi team will play their first match against host Mumbai on 11 January.

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will start from January 10 and Delhi has been placed in the Elite Group E along with Mumbai, Andhra, Kerala and Puducherry. League matches of this group will be played at the Wankhede Stadium.

Delhi team Shikhar Dhawan, Ishant Sharma, Nitish Rana, Himmat Singh, Kshitij Sharma, Jonty Sidhu, Hiten Dalal, Lalit Yadav, Shivank Vasishtha, Manjot Kalra, Siddhant Sharma, Anuj Rawat, Pradeep Sangwan, Simarjit Singh, Pawan Negi, Yash Badoni, Vaibhav Kandpal , Lakshya Thareja, Pawan Suyal and Karan Dagar.

Also read-

NZ vs PAK: Mohammad Rizwan saved Pakistan from follow-on by playing captaincy innings in first Test

IND vs AUS Day 3, Highlights: Rahane was run out for the first time in Test cricket, this was the third day of Boxing Day Test