Young batsman Priyam Garg has been appointed as the captain of the Uttar Pradesh team for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament starting January 10. Suresh Raina and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have also got a place in the 15-man squad. Interestingly, when Priyam Garg was 5 years old, Suresh Raina made an international debut for India. Now is the chance to become the captain of his childhood hero Raina. Being seniors like Raina and Bhuvi, they will get to learn a lot.

Announcing the team, the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) said that this team is for the first two matches. Priyam was part of the India Under-19 team that made the World Cup final. Priyam made his IPL debut with Sunrisers Hyderabad this year. However, he could not do much better. In 14 matches, he had scored 133 runs at an average of 14.77.

Bhuvneshwar also played in the IPL but he was injured after playing four matches. At the same time, Raina retired from international cricket on 15 August. He did not even play in the IPL. Akashdeep Nath captained the team last season. He replaced Raina. Uttar Pradesh is placed in Group-A along with Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Punjab, Railways and Tripura. The matches of this group will be played in Bengaluru.

Team: Priyam Garg (captain), Karn Sharma (vice-captain), Suresh Raina, Rinku Singh, Madhav Kaushik, Samarth Singh, Shubham Choubey, Dhruv Jorel (wicketkeeper), Aryan Juyal (wicketkeeper), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ankit Rajput, Mohsin Khan, Shivam Mavi, Shiva Singh, Shanu Saini.

Stand By: Akub Khan, Sameer Chaudhary, Mohit Jangra, Hardeep Singh, Abhishek Goswami, Nalin Mishra, Parunank Tyagi.