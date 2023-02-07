Pierre van Hooijdonk and son Sydney stood together in front of the camera after the cup match between NAC Breda and SC Heerenveen (1-2). Though one had caused the other to lose, they both glowed.

“I’m fine,” said father Pierre, member of the RVC of NAC Breda. “I don’t like the result, but as a father I glow with pride.” Son Sydney, born in Breda and former striker of NAC, was responsible for the quarterfinals for Heerenveen with two goals, a ticket worth 80,000 euros.

“Everyone I know in Breda has been looking forward to it since the draw,” said Sydney (23). “And then today would also have been my grandmother’s birthday, my father’s mother. I’ve scored two goals and I’m a match winner, it couldn’t be better. We’ll talk about this later, but tonight I’m going back to Heerenveen by bus. We have to train tomorrow morning, so there’s not much point in staying here. Sleep won’t come much, because it’s been so hectic the past few days.” See also The moon probably formed within a few hours

Sydney van Hooijdonk (l) and Pierre van Hooijdonk in front of the ESPN camera. © Pro Shots / Marcel van Dorst



,,His sister and his mother wanted Heerenveen to win, I had something else in mind”, said Pierre van Hooijdonk. ,,I was hoping for 4-3 for NAC, and that he would score three times. it was possible, but those four hits from NAC, that was not possible.

Dinner

The two had made a bet beforehand. The winner paid for a dinner. “And I was a bit too euphoric beforehand,” admitted Pierre. “So it will be the Harbor Club in Rotterdam. But we only do main courses”, he concluded with a laugh.

goal alert

Don’t miss a goal: install Goal Alert for free and receive a notification and a video of every goal scored by your selected club within five minutes during TOTO KNVB Cup matches.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also Buy this Audi A1 Quattro on Marktplaats