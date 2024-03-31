The world of cinema is in constant movement and rumors about artists are part of everyday life. Recently, speculation has arisen that Sydney Sweeneyknown for her role in 'Euphoria', could be in talks to star in a film alongside the iconic Johnny Depp. This news has generated a wave of expectations and questions among fans of both actors.

The rumors gained strength when several media outlets began reporting the possible collaboration between Sweeney and depp in a supernatural thriller. The film, titled 'Day Drinker', would be directed by Marc Webb, who previously directed '500 Days of Her' and 'The Amazing Spider-Man'. The plot would reportedly focus on themes of love, revenge and friendship, and would mark one of Depp's first works following his controversial trial against Amber Heard.

How did the rumor of a movie with Johnny Depp start?

Rumors began to circulate on various social media platforms and film forums, when Jeff Sneider, a well-known journalist in the media, reported on Friday, March 29, that Sydney had been hired for a new film by the directorMarc Webb. The news spread quickly, capturing the attention of specialized media and the general public.

What did Sydney Sweeney respond to the rumors?

So far, Sydney Sweeney has neither confirmed nor denied her participation in the project. However, she made a small post on her social media about this rumor. “I woke up to 'rumors' (between star emojis). Anyway, go see 'Inmaculate' in theaters this weekend!” reads his post.

Post on X by Sydney Sweeney. Photo: Capture by X/Sydney Sweeney

Furthermore, in an interview with MTV, the actress expressed her admiration for Johnny Depp and mentioned that she would be delighted to work with him in the future. This statement has further fueled speculation and kept fans' hopes alive.

What is known about this film?

Although the information is still scarce, it is known that 'Day Drinker' would be a thriller with supernatural elements. The plot would revolve around a mysterious bar where stories of love, revenge and friendship develop. Director Marc Webb would be directing the project, which has raised expectations about the visual and narrative quality of the film.

What is Sydney Sweeney's last movie?

Before the 'Day Drinker' rumors, Sydney Sweeney has had a year full of projects. His latest film, 'Immaculate', was released on March 22, 2024. The plot is a psychological horror directed by Michael Mohan and written by Andrew Lobel. It stars Sydney Sweeney, Álvaro Morte, Benedetta Porcaroli, Dora Romano, Giorgio Colangeli and Simona Tabasco.

'Immaculate' horror film, starring Sydney Sweeney. Photo: Muvi

