Sydney Sweeney responds to criticism of her physique with a video showing how she trains

The American actress Sydney Sweeney, 27, has been the subject of attacks for her physique in recent days after images of her in a bikini were spread that took a paparazzi. “She looks like a sea lion in the breeding season”, “Is she pregnant?”, “She’s not good at all, she looks like a mother who has had several children” or “She’s flabby, she’s going back to the gym” are some of the comments that numerous Internet users dedicated him.

The protagonist of series like ‘Euphoria’ or films like ‘Anyone But You’ has compiled many of those comments in a video that she has published on her Instagram account, where she has 23 million followers, and in which she has added images of herself training intensely in crossfit, boxing or lifting weights.

It is part of her preparation to play boxer Christy Martin, one of the most successful boxers of the 90s, in an autobiographical film that will be released next year. Martin suffered a life full of violence and sexual abuse, such as an attempted murder by her husband; She was the first female boxer to be inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame and won 49 of the 59 fights she fought.

Sweeney has been training for the role for twelve weeks and last October he already showed his physical change on Instagram, which included greater bodybuilding. “Over the past few months, I have been immersed in training to bring to life the story of an incredible woman, a true champion who fought battles both inside and outside the ring,” she wrote in the post.

The young woman has complained on several occasions that the monitoring to which photographers subject her puts her safety at risk: “Now everyone knows where I live and where I am,” she explained.

It is also not the first time that she has received comments about her physique, although until now she claimed to feel “dehumanized” when people “sexualized” her body, as she explained last March in an interview for Variety.

Sweeney has received thousands of supports in his Instagram publication, such as that of his partner in ‘Anyone But You’, Glen Powell, that of the actress Rachel Brosnahan (‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’) or that of the singer Kesha.