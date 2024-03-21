Two-time Emmy-nominated actress Sydney Sweeney (Anyone But You, reality, Euphoria, The White Lotus) went yesterday afternoon to the New York cultural center NY92 to talk live to a large audience about her new film, a horror thriller in which she plays a devoutly religious woman named Cecilia who is offered a position in a convent in the Italian countryside where sinister things begin to happen that respond to dark secrets.

Sweeney herself is a producer of the film along with David Bernad, with whom she has already collaborated, with great success on The White Lotus. The film premieres tomorrow and this has been one of the actress's last promotional appointments before the film's arrival in theaters, an event about which she has also joked on her Instagram profile with a shocking image from the filming that has not yet been released. had leaked.

After the display of sensuality and satin that she starred on the Oscars red carpet, Sweeney has opted for a more modest style, without spectacular necklines, although without giving up miniskirts.

To attend the talk with Horowitz, the actress wore a short dress with ruffles from Shushu/Tong's with a lace belt at the waist that showed off her navel. Her accessories included hoop earrings, diamond rings, subtle crystal stockings, and stiletto bracelets.

The styling of this appointment, like the previous ones, was carried out by her reference assistant, Molly Dickson, whose clients include Camila Mendes, Lana Del Rey and Ariana Greenblatt. Sweeney wore the same sleek bob at the date that she debuted the night at the Kodak Theater.