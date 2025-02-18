Sydney Sweeney It is one of the most sought -after actresses of the current Hollywood. Since we first saw her in a series (Criminal minds) More than 15 years have passed, however, the bulk of its popularity is concentrated in the last five years. Cassie’s role in Euphoriahas catapulted Sydney Sweeney towards a successful career away from the series of Sam Levinson.

In 2023, the actress climbed into a convertible at the rhythm of the Rolling Stones and starred Anyone except youresurrection of romantic comedy that became the adaptation of Shakespeare more grossing in history.

It also appeared in the fateful Madame Webfailure with which she herself ironized in Saturday Night Live. His 2024 ended the terror success of Immaculate and the filming of Eden, film directed by Ron Howard where shares screen with Ana de Armas, Vanessa Kirby and Jude Law. Of course, it has several projects for next year. But before, let’s return to one of his titles prior to Euphoria: Everything is shit.

Sydney Sweeney in ‘Everything is shit’ Cinemania

‘Everything is shit’: synopsis

Canceled in her first season, Sydney Sweeney joined the Netflix catalog through this dramatic comedy of institutes, titled Everything is shit (Everything Sucks!). In total, the series has 10 episodes, developed in a city that exists, despite the surprising of its name: boring (boring).

Everything is shit He travels to 1996 to travel, by the hand of a group of misfit characters, towards maturity. The protagonists of this series belong either to the theater club or the audiovisual. The only thing that unites them is their inability to integrate into the bud of student popularity.

‘Everything is shit’ Cinemania

‘Everything is shit’: cast

Because Sydney Sweeney She was not yet the star candidate who is currently, her role in Everything is shit It is secondary. Jahi Di’allo Winstonto which we could see in The dead do not dieby Jim Jarmusch, stars Everything is shit. This series also has Peyton Kennedy (Gray anatomy), Rio Mangini (THE FORCE OF FRIENDSHIP) and Patch Darragh (The visit).

Everything is shit is the work of Ben York Jones, screenwriter of Like crazy and Newnessand of Michael Mohan. This would be the first collaboration between Sydney Sweeney and Michael Mohan, with whom he would repeat in the erotic The voyeurs and in Immaculatethe latter produced by FIFTY-FIFTY, The company created by Sydney Sweeney.





