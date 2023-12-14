There are cases where reality surpasses fiction. Recently, it was announced that Sydney Sweeney, actress of Euphoriaand who will soon appear in Madame Web, suffered from a moderate spider bite while filming Anyone But Youhis new romantic comedy.

The Sydney Sweeney Updates account has shared a video where we can see how The actress is bitten by a tropical spider. While it all seems to be an act at first, we can quickly see that this is not the case, and pain begins to course through his body.

Sydney Sweeney getting bit by a spider while filming 'Anyone But You.' 📸 pic.twitter.com/HPYRptrBaU — Sydney Sweeney Updates (@sydneysupdate) December 13, 2023

About, This was what Sweeney commented in an interview with Jimmy Fallon:

“We were recording and, suddenly, that thing started biting me. We were in the middle of the scene and I was supposed to be screaming, but my screaming became very serious. They thought it was making decisions that were too dramatic for a romantic comedy. I don't know how you can train a damn spider. It's not possible. It was terrible. Nobody cut. So I'm standing there, with a spider on my arm, biting me. I'm screaming and everyone is watching. Glen was the only one who said, 'Hey, hey, hey. I think this is real.' And we had to stop.'”

Fortunately, this case did not escalate. Sweeney was bitten by a sparasid spider, a species common in tropical and subtropical areas. Its bite is not lethal to humans, but it does have unpleasant side effects.. Like most spiders, it uses a venom that paralyzes its prey. In people, when this poison enters the body, it causes sweating, nausea, dizziness, strong palpitations, vomiting or headaches.

The interesting thing is that Sweeney will play Spider-Woman in Madame Web. In this way, many have pointed out that the actress took her role very seriously. Although at the moment it is unknown if she has obtained any type of spider power, her health is stable, and this case did not escalate. On related topics, hackers leak information about Marvel's Spider-Man 3. Likewise, a leak has revealed more Spider-Man games in development.

Editor's Note:

Madame Web It looks like another Spider-Man movie from Sony. By this I mean that it runs the risk of being bad and, at best, so clumsy that it may attract the attention of the general public. We just have to see how this film will do.

Via: Sydney Sweeney Updates