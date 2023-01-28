Sydney Sweeney (Spokane, Washington, United States, 25 years old) learned that she had become a famous actress in an unrewarding way: “I remember that the first time they recognized me was after the premiere of The Handmaid’s Tale. At a restaurant in Chicago, a woman suddenly came up to me and said, ‘I hate you.’ First I thought about why, if we didn’t know each other, and then I realized that she was talking about my character in the series, Eden, ”she recalls, smiling in a video call from Los Angeles. That first slap of fame came after almost a decade struggling in Hollywood with small roles that did not pay rent.

When she was still a teenager, her family had bet on her: they had sold their house in the small town in the northwest of the country where Sweeney had grown up surrounded by nature, and they had all moved to California, so that she could fulfill their aspirations. But the job wasn’t coming and they were living in a motel when she signed on. The Handmaid’s Tale Y Open wounds, with Amy Adams. Those series changed everything and a year later Euphoria made her one of the most famous performers of her generation. She today accumulates covers, almost 15 million followers on Instagram, awards and nominations. In addition, she has just signed her first major advertising contract as the face of Armani Beauty perfumes, a current marker of success in the industry.

She received two Emmy nominations last year, for Euphoria Y white lotus, but success was years in coming. What pushed her to continue, being only a teenager?

Acting was my dream, I love it, I can’t imagine doing anything else. I have always known that I could not afford to fail and that I would keep working and working and working until something clicked. I am very grateful for having had the privilege of bringing to life these characters who have meant so much to people and who have put me in the position I am in today.

They are roles that unleash passions. Euphoria is the most watched series in the history of HBO, only behind Game of Thrones. How do you deal with that global fame?

I think it’s about being myself. I get a lot out of it when I travel, because I get to meet amazing people or a lot of fans who inspire me to do what I do. So I’d say I’m enjoying it.

And speaking of exposure, you have repeatedly gone viral for your statements, how is your relationship with the networks?

I have a dog Tank, and she is my support and my everything for my mental health. She just makes me happy and she’s always there, ever since high school.

Why have you decided, like so many actresses in recent years, to create your own production company, Fifty-Fifty Films?

I have always wanted to take control of the narrative and create my own stories. When I approach a new character, I build a book out of his whole life, and when I’m producing, I have the freedom to take that book and create a whole world, not just for my own character. Being able to find different stories –whether from books or original stories– and bring them to life is something fascinating; because I can search for different people’s voices and amplify them.

In a famous episode of Euphoria, her character, Cassie, loses her mind over cosmetics, seeking to become someone else. How is her personal relationship with beauty?

I think I have always known how to find a balance between skin care and beauty and my relationship with it. I certainly struggled with my appearance as a teenager and that was a learning journey. But I discovered that beauty comes from within and that in the end that is the most important thing.

What is the first thing you remember?

One of the most important memories I have from my childhood is about my mother. She would always put a glob of cream on her face and I still vividly remember the smell of it. And also that she thought that I didn’t want to smell like that. [lanza una carcajada].

And how is your routine today?

More than being a girl who wears makeup, I mostly try to keep my skin clean. On a daily basis my go-to cosmetics are a bit of blush and a bit of concealer. And ready.

A year ago, she said she was wearing My Way, by Giorgio Armani, and now she is the image of the latest fragrance in the line.

When they told me I was more than excited because it is a fragrance that I love and because it seems very nice to become part of this family. I think my way [a mi manera] It is a philosophy that fits me and my way of understanding the world, because I am a free spirit.

What did you think of the firm before working with it?

I have been a huge fan of Armani for several years. Long ago my makeup artist, Melissa Hernandez, she introduced me to her foundations and since then I have been absolutely obsessed with all her products.