That archive outfits have become one of the actresses' favorite options to cause a sensation at presentations and red carpets is a fact. In less than a month, the examples have not stopped happening: Zendaya made an impact in mid-February with a robotic monkey designed by Thierry Mugler in 1995 at the presentation of Dune: part two in London and Carey Mulligan wore this Sunday at the Oscars a replica of a Cristóbal Balenciaga design from 1951 to pay tribute to Felicia Montealegre —the character in the film Teacher which earned her an Oscar nomination for best actress—in a dress inspired by one created around the time she married Leonard Bernstein. And that same night, at one of the parties organized after the big Hollywood film awards, Sydney Sweeney also pulled the archive to surprise and, at the same time, remember one of the actresses who have made history on the carpet Oscar red, Angelina Jolie.

The model chosen by Sweeney was not the striking black Atelier Versace with a large side slit that exposed the leg that Jolie wore in 2012 and instantly became one of her stylistic emblems, but a dress by the South African fashion designer Marc Bouwer that Jolie—who at that time had released blockbusters like Lara Croft: Tomb Raider-The Cradle of Life either Alexander the Great— was worn in 2004 to the Oscar gala, then held at the Kodak Theater in Hollywood. The dress, white, satin, with a lot of drape and a pronounced neckline, became an instant classic and was reviewed by fashion expert André Leon Talley as one of the best outfits in the history of the awards. For this reason, Sweeney's stylist, Molly Dickson (who also works with figures like Lana del Rey and Sadie Sink) decided that she was the perfect model for the young actress to shine at the Oscars party in Vanity Fair, held this year at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

Angelina Jolie, on the red carpet at the 76th Oscars, in 2004. Jeff Kravitz (FilmMagic, Inc)

Dickson confirmed on his account instagram that the dress that Sweeney wore to the party was the Marc Bouwer “originally worn by Angelina Jolie at the 2004 Academy Awards” and she thanked Paul Margolin, president of this fashion brand, for giving it to her for the occasion. “Thank you so much for allowing us access to your archives for this special moment,” Dickson wrote. The stylist was faithful to the reference from two decades ago in the proposal she proposed for Sweeney: the actress also wore several necklaces of different lengths on her neckline, in this case from Messika Paris. Sweeney also thanked her brand on social media for “taking this iconic dress out of the safe” for her and assured that it had been “an honor to wear a piece of history.” In some cases, such as Kim Kardashian's and Marilyn Monroe's dress that she wore to the 2022 Met Gala, rescuing archival dresses has sparked controversy: it was a museum piece that Monroe had worn in 1962 to sing to her. Happy birthday to John Fitzgerald Kennedy at the party celebrating the American president's 45th birthday, and the fact that Kardashian used it led to the International Council of Museums making the decision to prohibit lending historical costumes to celebrities.

Sweeney, born in Spokane, Washington, 26 years ago, became known for her role as the sensual Cassie Howard in the series Euphoria. In it she worked with Zendaya and Hunter Schafer, two performers who have become references within the fashion industry. Sweeney is also earning a place among brands' favorite actresses and at the recent Paris Fashion Week she was one of the guests at the Miu Miu show. Furthermore, her career is in a great moment: after going through series like The White Lotus either The Handmaid's Tale has starred in thriller independent reality or the viral romantic comedy With everyone except you. Among his upcoming projects, the new film by Ron Howard (Oscar winner with An amazing mind), Eden, in which he will share a cast with Ana de Armas, Jude Law and Vanessa Kirby, and Echo Valley, by Michael Pearce, in which he will work with Julianne Moore. For the Oscar party, the actress also debuted a new haircut: she left her long blonde hair behind and posed with a lob (long bob) with a side parting and a golden Hollywood-style wave that caused her to be repeatedly compared to social networks Marilyn Monroe.