This year the superhero films have not been the most interesting beyond what has been seen in Deadpool & Wolverineand among the pronounced failures we have the universe of secondary characters of Spider-Manwith the adaptation of Madame Web which ended up being a failure both at the box office and with critics. However, it seems that there are talents who have been saved from that sinking ship, and would go on to the successful part of Marvel.

According to what has been commented on the networks, the popular actress who rose to fame for the series EuphoriaSydney Sweeneyhas reportedly been cast to participate in the next film Spider-Man with Tom Hollandthis with a rather peculiar character who has not appeared in any film of the franchise. It would be nothing more and nothing less than Felicia Hardywho also has the pseudonym of Black Cat.

Of course, there should be no problem with your hiring, given that Sony retains the rights to release films Spider-Man in the MCU, so after the failure that resulted in the production of Madame Webthey will want to keep another star of Euphoria next to the character, since Zendaya She is also one of the stars of the show. In addition, they cannot miss the opportunity to attract fans of the actress to pay for the seat.

Here is the actress’s description:

Sydney Sweeney is an American actress known for her work in film and television. She was born on September 12, 1997, in Spokane, Washington. Sweeney gained recognition for her roles in popular series such as “Euphoria,” in which she plays Cassie Howard, and “The White Lotus,” in which she played the role of Olivia Mossbacher. Both roles have earned her critical acclaim and have cemented her place as one of Hollywood’s most promising young actresses.

It goes without saying that this is just a rumor in Hollywood and nothing has been confirmed so far.

Via: Comic book

Author’s note: It wouldn’t be a bad choice to have the character of Black Cat. We’ll have to wait and see if in the end it’s all real or just speculation.