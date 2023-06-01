The superhero role of sydney sweeney in the upcoming Sony Pictures film, Madame Webhas just been officially confirmed. sweeney is rapidly gaining popularity among audiences around the world, especially thanks to his role in the series Euphoria of HBO. One of his next most important steps will be to participate in the next movie of the Universe spider-man from sony, Madame Web.

The actress was previously rumored to play Julia Carpenter, aka the second Spider-Woman in the comics, but nothing had been confirmed. Thanks to Total Film magazine, the superhero role of sydney sweeney in Madame Web.

In fact, she’ll be playing the rumored Julia Carpenter (aka the second Spider-Woman). The actress shared that she “couldn’t be more excited” and that she “can’t wait to talk about it.”

But who exactly is Julia Carpenter? Carpenter became Spider-Woman after being unknowingly subjected to experiments as part of what she was told was an “athletic study.” At some point, she was injected with a mixture of spider venom and exotic plant extracts, granting her powers similar to those of spider-man.

She has played an important role in the comics, participating in the first event of Secret Wars and even becoming a avenger for a while. He also shares some history with the Kravinoff family, as he was the subject of a sacrificial attempt to resurrect Kraven the Hunter. This experience led her to become the new Madame Webas the original succumbed to a fatal wound inflicted by the Kravinoffs.

With her new cloak, she gained telepathic, precognitive, and astral projection powers, but was also blinded. sydney sweeney will join a long list of talented actresses, many of whom are rumored to be playing other characters who once held the mantle of Spider-Woman in the comics.

The actress joins Dakota Johnson, who plays the titular Madame Web, as well as Isabela Merced and Celeste O’Connor, who are rumored to play Anya Corazon and Mattie Franklin, respectively. As for the villains they will face, the lucky one seems to be Ezekiel Sims, played by Tahar Rahim. The character once had powers similar to those of spider-man thanks to ritual means and even assumed the mantle in an alternate universe.

The next time we will see sweeney will be alongside Glen Powell in the romantic comedy Anyone But Youfrom Sony Pictures, on December 15.

Madame Web It will hit theaters on February 16, 2024.

Via: The Direct

Editor’s note: Hopefully these new movies lift Marvel character based movies up a bit, Sony does this very well and all that is coming out of spider-man It’s going great, so expectations are high.