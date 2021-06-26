Sydney’s central streets woke up deserted on Saturday (26), kicking off a week of closure in Australia’s biggest city to contain the contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus, as authorities consider extending the restrictions.

The city recorded more than 80 cases of covid-19 linked to the crew of an international flight that was transported by taxi from the airport to a quarantine hotel.

The repercussion alarmed the city, which had returned to normal after months with very few cases of local contagion.

The Sydney closure took effect in the early hours of Saturday, affecting a million people in the business district and affluent eastern suburbs.

But the spread of the outbreak beyond the four districts included in the ‘lockdown’ has caused “growing and more intense concern,” explained Brad Hazzard, health minister for the state of New South Wales.

“The Delta variant has proven to be a formidable rival,” he told reporters.

“No matter what defensive measures are taken at the time, the virus seems to know how to fight back,” he added of the strain originally detected in India.

In light of this, the head of the local government, Gladys Berejiklian, announced that on Saturday she would hold an emergency meeting with health authorities to decide whether to expand the closure to other parts of Sydney.

Australia has applied emergency ‘lockdowns’ in its main cities to contain outbreaks of covid-19, often associated with infections caused by travelers returning to the country and staying in quarantine hotels.

The country is one of the most successful in containing the coronavirus, with only 30,000 cases and 910 deaths in a population of 25 million.

