Sydney mclaughlin established this Sunday a new world record in the women’s 400m hurdles during the United States Athletics Pre-Olympic, in Eugene (Oregon), with a time of 51.90 seconds.

At 21, McLaughlin achieved the record and the ticket to the Tokyo Olympics, in an exciting battle against the veteran Delilah muhammad, current Olympic and world champion.

The American was the first athlete in history to overcome the 52-second barrier in this test.

Muhammad, who set the previous record In the world championship of 52.16 seconds, just before McLaughlin, in the Doha 2019 World Championship, she was second with a time of 52.42 seconds.

Anna Cockrell took third place in the standings with 53.70 seconds.

Eugene’s Hayward Field was the night scene of this new episode of the rivalry between McLaughlin and Muhammad, who they have dominated the 400 meter hurdles in recent years.

The race had to be delayed for several hours due to the intense heat wave in Eugene, which forced to move late Sunday afternoon to Sunday night.

This unforeseen event did not affect either of the two great favorites, who they walked away quickly of the rest of the runners in a quick exit.

Dalilah Muhammad, Sydney McLaughlin and Anna Cockrell at the award ceremony. Photo Andy Lyons / Getty Images / AFP

Muhammad, 31, an Olympic gold medalist at Rio 2016, had a slight lead coming out of the last corner, but was unable to keep up with McLaughlin when passed her on the last straight.

After crossing the finish line, the young American star he put his hands to his face in shock to learn that he had broken the world record.

“I’m going to cherish this for the rest of my life.”, were the first words of the new owner of the record.

The first to hug her at the end of the test was Muhammad: “There is no animosity or resentment. We need each other to achieve these world records, “McLaughlin made clear.

