Sydney, Australia, enters lockdown starting this Sunday (27.jun.2021) to try to control the advance of the covid-19 pandemic. The measurement should take two weeks.

The city has seen an increase in cases of infection with the Delta variant of the coronavirus, detected for the first time in India. According to the local government, the New South Wales region, which includes Sydney, has 112 active cases –30 registered in the last 24 hours.

The region has around 8 million inhabitants, 5 million in Sydney alone.

“Given how contagious this strain of the virus is, we predict that in the coming days, the number of cases will likely increase.”, declared Gladys Berejiklian, Prime Minister of New South Wales.

The country is one of those that best controlled the pandemic – largely through the policy of closing borders and establishing rules of social distance. According to the meter Worldometer, Australia, which has just over 25 million inhabitants, accumulates 30,495 cases of covid-19 and 910 deaths from the disease.

continue reading