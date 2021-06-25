AFP Agency

Sydney, Australia / 24.06.2021 23:05:39

On Sydney, Australia ordered the closure for a week of its four central districts, to contain a growing sprout of the contagious variant Delta of covid-19.

The measure was adopted after several dozen cases related to a limousine driver infected when he transferred the crew of an international flight from the airport of Sydney to a quarantine hotel.

The closure order was issued when the contagion focus grew to 65 cases, and forces anyone who has lived or worked in the affected areas in the past fortnight to stay home.

Workers in the inner-city business district were included in the restrictions for fear of a spread of the virus to other parts of the city, said Gladys Berejiklian, prime minister of the state of New South Wales.

“What this measure does is ensure that we do not miss any chain of community transmission” of the virus, he said.

Those who are under closure will only be able to leave their homes for essential reasonssuch as buying food or if they cannot work from home.

Australia has been one of the most successful countries in containing the covid-19, with just over 30 thousand cases and 910 deaths.

But the virus has escaped from hotels used to quarantine returning travelers, and health experts say the outbreaks will continue until a larger percentage of the population is vaccinated.

DMZ