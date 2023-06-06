Syberia is perhaps one of the best-known graphic adventures of the 2000s: it certainly owes its popularity to a plot and an atmosphere that are capable of instilling nostalgia and tranquility in the players.

We are now in the fourth installment of the seriesThe World Before, which was the last chapter to see the hand of Sokal, the Belgian cartoonist who died prematurely in 2021, the franchise moves to a new area.

Microidsthe software house that, together with Sokal, made Syberia possible, announced a collaboration with What the Prodthe animation studio that is also working on the next work of Sylvain Chomet, director of “The Appointment in Belleville”.

This collaboration will lead to the realization of an animated series inspired by the Syberia saga. The numerous insiders wanted to express their enthusiasm towards this project:

Martine Sokal (Benoit Sokal’s wife)“ My husband would have been honored to witness the development of his work as an animated series. With Syberia, he has created a magical and timeless world and I am happy that he will reach a new audience with this new adaptation. Ashargin Poiré (founder and president of What The Prod) “20 years after the release of the first episode of Syberia, our ambition is to create an animated series inspired by the incredible universe of the game, speaking to fans and newcomers ​​thanks to a modern writing style that pays homage to these great dystopian masterpieces. The artistic direction and the quality of the animation will guarantee a mind-blowing experience between reality and fantasy.”

We will update you on future developments of this project which, for the moment, remains devoid of concrete information on the plot and release period.