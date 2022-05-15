Lucas Lagravette, director and lead writer of Microids involved in the development of Syberia: The World Before confirmed that Kate Walker’s latest adventure will also come on Nintendo Switchas well as on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

This detail comes from an interview published on the pages of the November issue of MCV / Develop last year and only discovered today by NintendoEverything, in which Lagravette states that the Nintendo Switch version is scheduled for the 2022 along with those PS4 and Xbox One.

It must be said, however, that when the interview was published the game was still scheduled for December 10, only to be postponed to March of this year (by the way, here is our review of Syberia: The World Before) so it’s impossible to know for sure if the Switch version is still slated for this year or not. That said, all the previous Syberia chapters have landed on Nintendo Switch, so it was reasonable to expect a port of The World Before also for the hybrid console of the great N.

Staying on the subject, the team behind The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD for Wii U would like to work on a port for the Switch, but at the moment Nintendo doesn’t seem to be interested.