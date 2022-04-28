French publisher Microids has announced that the demo from Syberia: The World Beforein one version improved and optimized. If you remember the original it had raised more than a few concerns due to its not exactly exciting performance.

The demo will allow you to try the first chapter of the game. Those who want to can then carry their progress to the full version, obviously after purchasing it. The launch of the new demo does not yet have a release date.

Meanwhile Microids has also released a new clip by Syberia: The World Before, linked to one of the songs of the soundtrack composed by Inon Zur. It’s called “Rising for Adventure” and you can see it below:

Before leaving, we remind you that Syberia: The World Before is available for PC. It should also arrive on consoles soon, although there is no official release date yet. For more details, read our Syberia: The World Before review.