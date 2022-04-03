Microids has published a new trailer Of Syberia: The World Before for thank the fans of the game and, more generally, those of the series. It is a way to celebrate the success of the latest effort by the late Benoit Sokal, who signed the four Syberia, including the last one.

The video, which you find at the head of the news, shows moments of play interspersed with quotes from gamer reviews, which the fourth Syberia seems to have particularly liked. It should be noted that the citations are in all languages ​​of the world, a sign that we are talking about an international success.

If you want to know more, read our review of Syberia: The World Before, where we wrote:

Syberia: The World Before is a game full of small flaws, but which overall has kidnapped us thanks to that basic refinement that makes it a worthy new chapter in the series, certainly superior to the third episode. This, in addition to being technically more solid, is also more focused and, while moving away from the first two chapters again, manages to establish itself in terms of themes and story, so much so that it assumes its own precise identity compared to the other episodes, with a strength that does not exist. we waited. In short, it was worth it to take on the role of Kate Walker again and greet Benoît Sokal with her.

Syberia: The World Before is available for PC, PS4 and Xbox One, but is also playable in backward compatibility on PS5 and Xbox Series X and S.