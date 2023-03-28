French publisher Microids has published a short documentary dedicated to the series Syberia and in particular to its author, Benoît Sokal. The video shows Sokal at work on the game, and traces his work in the words of some members of the development team and other people who worked with him on his comics, which are very popular in France.

Let’s see the documentary:

Benoît Sokal has worked for years in the video game industry, where he made his debut with the graphic adventure Amerzone. However, his success came with the Syberia series, which projected him into the Olympus of the great authors of the videogame medium.

If you want learn more on Benoît Sokal, you can read our dedicated special, in which we wrote:

“If there was a moment between the end of the last millennium and the beginning of the new one in which we daydreamed that video games could become something that can’t be valued and bought by the kilo, we owe it also to authors such as Benoît Sokal, who crossed the Rubicon of prejudices by lending their art to what was still considered a B-series medium.

That experience largely failed miserably, overwhelmed by the needs of the market and by the rise of a completely different, much more miserable vision of the video game, but not without leaving an important legacy for anyone who wants and knows how to grasp it. For this reason it is necessary to remember the figure of the Belgian cartoonist, who passed away on May 28, 2021 due to heart failure: not to forget that at a certain point we really tried and we also had all the means to do it.”

If, on the other hand, you want to know more about Syberia: The World Before, his latest work, read our review.