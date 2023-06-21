VFrom Neustrelitz in Mecklenburg, the rail line to Demmin in Pomerania is only single track. Elderflowers gush over the embankments. The wheat is green, but the barley is already foaming golden in the wind. Corn poppies, camomile and cornflowers line the fields. At the train station in Demmin, the windows are boarded up. But the Gründerzeit villas along the street, precious remnants of the city that burned out at the end of the war in 1945, shine in clean pastel colors.

Hans-Jürgen Syberberg, along with Rainer Werner Fassbinder and Volker Schlöndorff, probably the most discussed German filmmaker in the world, was born in 1935 in Nossendorf, just a few kilometers north of Demmin. As a nine-year-old boy, he saw the city burn in April 1945, hiding in the field next to the bridge over a small ditch. Twenty-three years ago he returned to Nossendorf to save the house where he was born and to turn living there into a living art form of his own – surrounded by roses, linden trees, nut trees, swallows and bees, for which he created a flowering meadow.

Inspired by the documentary “Über Leben in Demmin” by Martin Farkas, Syberberg has now also made a film about the tragedy of the city, in which hundreds of women took their own lives during the last days of the war, taking their children with them – out of fear from being raped by the soldiers of the invading Red Army. A memorial stone in the city laments about a thousand “voluntaries, lost for the meaning of life”. It wasn’t allowed to be discussed in the GDR.

No Hitler, no Wagner

“The film will have a hard time,” says Syberberg late in the evening in the Lübecker Speicher at Demminer Hafen, “no Hitler, no Wagner, just Demmin, of whom nobody in the big world even knows where it is.” Smiling self-mockery in view of the The sensation that Syberberg caused with “Hitler, ein Film aus Deutschland”, the uncensored interview with Winifred Wagner and with his film version of Richard Wagner’s “Parsifal”.







The “Demminer Gesänge” already had a difficult time, because the Berlinale turned down the offer to show them in February. Syberberg has now organized the public premiere of the three-hour film with supporters who are as thoughtful as they are friendly: on the south side of Demminer Markt, which has still not been built on since the war, and in the Lübeck warehouse at the harbor, which the restorer and artisan Wolfram Esch bought it and is now running it as a cultural storage facility with the help of an association.



The association, which organized itself because there was no venue in Demmin that was not under municipal or church sovereignty, immediately after the cancellation from Berlin offered Syberberg to do a “Demminale” instead of the Berlinale and to show the film. The agricultural ecologist and environmentalist Georg Nikelski, who is involved in the association, is just like Esch one of the citizens of Demmin who are committed to democracy and civil society in a city where two years ago, due to carelessness and failure to check compliance with the constitution, a former “member of the Free State of Prussia”, i.e. a “Reich citizen”, as it were, could be put forward as a candidate for the mayoral election. In the end, Thomas Witkowski from the CDU prevailed with more than 52 percent of the votes.