Guwahati: Syeda Anvara Timur, the only woman Chief Minister of Assam, died in Australia on Monday due to a heart attack. His family sources gave this information. She was 83 years old. Timur was also the only Muslim Chief Minister of the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while condoling the death of Timur, tweeted, “His contribution in the development of Assam will be remembered. May his soul rest in peace. “

Condolences to the family and well-wishers of former Assam CM, Syeda Anwara Taimur Ji. Her contributions towards Assam’s development will be remembered. May her soul rest in peace: PM @narendramodi – PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 28, 2020

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Minister Hemant Vishwa Sarma also mourned the death of Timur. The former chief minister had been living with her son in Australia for the past few years. He ran the Congress government in Assam from December 6, 1980 to June 30, 1981. She was an MLA four times and became a Rajya Sabha member in 1988. She left the Congress in 2011 and joined the AIUDF.

