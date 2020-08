TV presenter Roza Syabitova was hospitalized with suspected coronavirus infection. She announced this on Instagram, posting a video from the hospital.

Syabitova said that she feels fine and hopes that the diagnosis will not be confirmed.

The TV presenter promised subscribers that she would keep them informed about her health.

Earlier it was reported that in a hospital with pneumonia hit singer Dima Bilan. The musician noted that his tests for coronavirus showed a negative result.