ANDhe South by Southwest Festival (SXSW), an annual celebration spanning music, film, technology and startups, is coming to Austin, Texas once again. Since its inception in 1987, the event has grown enormously in size and scope, becoming a meeting point for artists, filmmakers, entrepreneurs and professionals from various industries.

What began as a modest music festival has grown to include sections dedicated to independent film and technological innovation. SXSW Music, SXSW Film and SXSW Interactive are now integral parts of the festival, offering showcases, film screenings, lectures and workshops that attract a diverse and global audience.

SXSW has earned its reputation as one of the most important events in the world in the fields of music, film and technology. It not only serves as a platform for the discovery of new talents and the promotion of innovative projects, but also encourages collaboration and the exchange of ideas between professionals from various industries.

In its last edition, SXSW 2023 had more than 75,000 attendees from all over the worldmore than 2,000 bands and artists performed in various showcases and concerts, and more than 1,400 films were screened at SXSW Film, including world premieres and independent film screenings.

Free events in Austin, such as community concerts and performances at various venues, offer an accessible experience for everyone. Photo:SXSW / Taylor Prinsen Share

What are the most important events of SXSW 2024?

March 14: The community concert series begins at Lady Bird Lake, with the first night dedicated to the San Antonio Spurs as part of Spurs Week.

The community concert series begins at Lady Bird Lake, with the first night dedicated to the San Antonio Spurs as part of Spurs Week. March, 15th: The concerts continue with Funk Not Fight 4 Austin Take Over, featuring three funk bands, including Bootsy Collins and Zapp.

The concerts continue with Funk Not Fight 4 Austin Take Over, featuring three funk bands, including Bootsy Collins and Zapp. March 16: The concert series concludes with KUTX Rock The Shores, highlighting rock and punk bands, with the Waco Brothers closing out the night.

Besides, other places in the city will host free concertss, such as Stubb's BBQ, Cuatro Gato, Revival Coffee, Lefty's Brick Bar, The Grackle and the Flatstock Stage at the Austin Convention Center.