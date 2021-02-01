D.he Südwestrundfunk (SWR) is not touching a planned increase in salaries for employees despite the fact that the broadcast fee has not increased. After talks with union representatives, it was possible to find a solution with which a termination of the last stage of the salary and fee adjustments of 1.7 percent for April could be dispensed with, the ARD-Anstalt announced on Monday.

In December, Saxony-Anhalt blocked all other federal states from increasing the license fee from 17.50 euros to 18.36 euros on January 1 of this year. The State Treaty could therefore not come into force. The contribution is the main source of income for ARD, ZDF and Deutschlandradio.

The broadcasters sued the Federal Constitutional Court. There is still no decision in the main proceedings. The judges rejected urgent requests in December. This means that the monthly fee of 17.50 euros remains for the time being.

also read Threat with bailiff

The public broadcasters had already planned for this year with the contribution increase of 86 cents. Therefore, some stations such as Deutschlandradio and Norddeutsche Rundfunk are redirecting and using a special right of termination for originally planned salary increases.

According to SWR, the collective bargaining partners also agreed that the term of the collective agreement would be extended from nine to twelve months until the end of March 2022. With this, the broadcaster wants to react to the financial situation. The SWR Board of Directors has yet to approve.