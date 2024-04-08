DHe Südwestrundfunk has responded to the call for a boycott of Israel by its presenter Helen Fares. The station announced on Monday evening that she would no longer moderate the digital format “MixTalk”. She was relieved of her moderation duties after she “repeatedly expressed extreme political positions on her private social media account.” Most recently, she referred to an app “that can be used to identify goods that are on a boycott list so that the purchase of such products does not support the Israeli economy.” She had previously called for a boycott of Israeli goods.

Michael Hanfeld responsible editor for features online and “media”.

It is important for the broadcaster to establish “that the post in question was not created in the context of employment for SWR”. Helen Fares was informed that “moderators of a debate format have a duty of neutrality to protect the independence and credibility of the program”. She lacked this neutrality in her social media activities.

The SWR has “clear rules for dealing with statements on social media”. Even if journalists could of course have a political opinion, “the independence of the SWR and each individual employee must not be impaired or called into doubt by social media activities.” The SWR sees this principle “violated in this specific case”.

The X account “ÖRR Antisemitism Watch” referred to Helen Fares’ anti-Semitic outbursts. The President of the German-Israeli Society and former Green Party politician, Volker Beck, told the “Bild” newspaper: “I do not consider such an anti-Semitic boycott stance to be compatible with the public service mandate.” He has the SWR director Kai Gniffke wrote to me.

The Baden-Württemberg CDU state parliament members Christian Gehring and Guido Wolf also asked the SWR boss for clarification. The CDU member of the Bundestag from Essen, Matthias Hauer, asked: “How many more incidents of anti-Semitism do we need before there is a consistent response in the ÖRR? 'Don't buy from Jews' 2.0 is never activism and must never happen again!”