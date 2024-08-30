We are almost in the month of September and that means only one thing, the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdoma game that is by far the most anticipated by fans of Nintendo due to two reasons: the first is the fact of finally handling the princess of Hyrule And the second is the very particular way in which the puzzles are going to be solved. With that in mind, the big N is already preparing for the premiere by releasing more videos on the different social networks.

They recently showed a new trailer where it was revealed what many wanted, that Zelda can use a sword just like Link, but it seems that it will be a kind of help for those who are less experienced or that it even has a limited duration so that the game does not break its mechanics. It is very striking that the character is filled with a blue aura and it is right there when he can use the emblematic weapon of the franchise at will.

You can see it here:

Zelda’s new swordswoman mode has been revealed! It seems that she wields a mysterious sword that allows her to directly attack enemies… #Zelda #EchoesofWisdom pic.twitter.com/IrgzLV1ilo — Nintendo Latin America (@NintendoLatam) August 30, 2024

Since the games released for the Phillips CD-i, there had not been such prominence as Zelda in another release of the franchise, since in each of the others she has been seen as the damsel in distress except for Spirit Tracks, where she can be seen as Link’s sidekick. We have also seen her in action in some spinoffs such as Hyrule Warriors and Super Smash Bros.but it’s a joy that they’re finally giving fans what they’re looking for in a canonical product.

This is the description of the game:

The people of Hyrule have been disappearing through strange rifts, and when a certain swordsman goes missing as well, Princess Zelda must save her kingdom in the latest adventure in the Legend of Zelda universe! Team up with a mysterious being called Tri and use the power of Tri’s Scepter to learn how to create replicas of objects you find in the environment. Then, use those replicas to solve puzzles or defeat enemies. Use replicas as water blocks to reach high places, make bridges out of old beds, throw rocks at enemies, or find your own combination of replicas to advance your way. You can even create replicas of monsters to fight alongside you during battles!

Remember that The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is launched September 26 for Nintendo Switch.

Author’s note: It’s definitely the game I want to play the most this year, along with the new Mario & Luigi. We’ll have to wait just 30 more days to get our hands on it along with the special edition Switch Lite.