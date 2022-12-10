A San Diego sword swallower has vowed never to perform with swords again after suffering life-threatening injuries following a performance at Six Flags America in the Washington area on Oct. 31.

After a month-long induced coma and multiple surgeries, Scott Nelson, known as Murrugun The Mystic, wrote on his Facebook page that the incident will put him out of work for three to four months and multiple medical bills.

“I will swallow no more swords. I can never put my mother through that again, ever again,” he told ABC affiliate KGTV. “I really thought she was going to die.”

The injuries occurred while he was performing a five-sword swallowing maneuver with swords between 24 and 28 inches long and approximately half an inch wide, according to the news agency. Though a 25-year veteran performer, he recalls feeling sick nearly 15 minutes into the stunt, a third of the way into his performance.

As a result, he told KGTV that he “let go too soon, and they bounced and broke up.”

After being rushed to the hospital, doctors discovered that the swords had cut through his abdominal cavity and pierced the lobe of his liver.

“The good news is that I quit smoking and lost over 50 pounds,” he said in a GoFundMe created in his name.

Although this is the second incident in his career, he refers to himself on Instagram as “the most dangerous man in show business” and an “ace of spades”.

On Facebook, he posted images of his injuries taken from a hospital bed and wrote that he “had no idea how bad it was”.

Demetrius Antuña, the organizer of the GoFundMe campaign, added that Nelson will remain in the hospital for at least another week and has not been able to eat for a month.

As of Thursday night, the campaign reached nearly $6,000 of its $20,000 goal.