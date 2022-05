Rainy Frog And OTK Games have just released the debut trailer of the fantasy action RPG Sword of the Vagrantso called the console version of the title The Vagrantoriginally released on PC Street Steam in 2018.

Sword of the Vagrant will see the light in June around the world on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox OneAnd Nintendo Switchand will be sold for the modest sum of € 10.

Source: Rainy FrogOTK Games via Gematsu