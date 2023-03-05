Sword Art Online is undoubtedly one of the most successful works among cosplayers, thanks to a cast full of charisma, among which it obviously stands out Asuna Yuuki. Today we offer you the WhiteSpring cosplay which offers us a representation of Titania, one of the many virtual avatars of this character.

Asuna plays a central role in many of Sword Art Online’s story arcs. During the second season of the anime she finds herself trapped in the role of Titania, the fairy queen of the virtual world of Alfheim Online, waiting to be freed by the protagonist Kirito.

The cosplay made by WhiteSpring is high quality as we can see in the below shot. The costume of this version of Asuna has been recreated in every detail, while the choice to set the shot in a natural landscape near a body of water is particularly apt.

Staying on the theme of cosplay based on Japanese anime and manga, take a look also at Rangiku from Bleach by mimisemaan and Misato’s cosplay from Evangelion by coconut_kaya_nilson. Switching genres, you can also enjoy the Harley Quinn cosplay made by nic_the_pixie and the Mando cosplay from The Mandolorian by Alyson Tabbitha.