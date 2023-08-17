One of the strengths of Sword Art Online is represented by its diverse and charismatic cast, which has always been very popular with fans. As a reflection, Reki Kawahara’s work has also inspired many cosplayers from all over the world, such as Urushura which offers us a cosplay of Asuna really successful Titania version.

Over the course of the many narrative arcs of Sword Art Online we see the protagonists take on new identities and different appearances depending on the virtual world in which they find themselves. During the events of Alfheim Online, despite her Asuna will find herself trapped in the role of Titania, the fairy queen, with no possibility of being able to escape and return to reality.

Urushuru’s cosplay is based on this variant of the character, a fan favorite, characterized by a long white dress adorned with a large red bow on the chest, which in this case has been recreated to perfection, as well as hairstyle and other details , such as the character’s elf ears.