Sword Art Online recreate your own characters in each new narrative arc, proposing new worlds and new rules. In the Alfheim arc, Asuna is a princess to rescue, fairy-style. Now, we can see a new cosplay of Asuna from unico_cos.

unico_cos offers us a faithful cosplay of the character, complete with fairy wings. In this case, the character almost looks like a water nymph, as the shot was taken in a river, with the cosplayer partially submerged in water. The end result is quality photography that is colorful and interesting to look at.

Tell us what you think of the cosplay of Asuna made by unico_cos? Has the Sword Art Online character been recreated in the best way or do you think you have seen higher quality versions?