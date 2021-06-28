According to what was recently revealed by the official website and the social pages of the franchise Sword Art Online, the new concert Sword Art Online Film Orchestra Concert 2021 it can also be enjoyed by fans and spectators from all over the world (or almost) thanks to a special live broadcast.

The concert will be held next July 3 at 4:00 pm Japanese (ie 09:00 Italian), and will see orchestral interpretations of the famous pieces of the series. The arrangements will be supervised by Yuki Kajiura himself and performed by Tokyo New City Orchestra, and fans will be able to retrace the events of the series from its inception through Alicization.

As for the live broadcast in the rest of the world, digital tickets will be sold by the platform StageCrowd at the modest sum of 3,500 Yen (about € 27), and the areas covered are USA, England, Germany, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Hong Kong and Taiwan, but “others” are also indicated, implying that other countries not indicated in the list will be able to buy tickets and enjoy the show.

